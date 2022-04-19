A few hours ago on the web the news spread that the conductor Milo Infante is being investigated as part of the investigation into the case of Denise Pipitone, the child who disappeared on September 1, 2004 from Mazara del Vallo.

After the media hype, the Marsala prosecutor denied the news. Infante is not under investigation and the investigators have specified that they have never sent no judicial communication to the tenant.

The post published by Milo Infante

It was Milo Infante himself who had published a post on his Instagram profile, in which he wrote: “The judges investigate who Denise sought her out with all their might. Journalists, former prosecutors and more … if someone thinks it is enough to stop us, they are wrong. We will continue to look for Denise. Denise must be sought, not filed “.

It would seem that Milo Infante is being investigated, but by the prosecutors of Caltanissetta and not by the prosecutor of Marsala. The charge is of defamation.

Always the host of Ore 14 has fought on the story of the little Denise Pipitone, continuing to hold up the lawyer Giacomo Frazzitta, mother Piera Maggio and father Piero Pulizzi. During his program he always highlighted all gaps of investigations. He has never been afraid to say his opinion or to emphasize what it was mistaken.

The last glimmer of hope was that of parliamentary inquiry commissionbut according to what has been learned, it would appear that not will be more constituted.

Piera Maggio, the courageous mother of little Denise, has no intention of give up, not even after 17 years. He continues to reiterate that she will continue to fight as long as she has the strength. And to look for her baby girl Vivauntil he finds evidence to the contrary.

“Those who kidnapped Denise have evaded Italian justice. Some have fallen into it in full unknowingly, others by their own will and that of others. All this, in addition to us, will remain an indelible shame in the memory of many Italians. It’s tough, but we will continue our search for #truth and #justice for Denise, as we always have! #NoiNonMolliamo! “