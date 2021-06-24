Who has seen, during the last episode, pointed out other important elements about the kidnapping of Denise Pipitone. Elements that concern Jessica Pulizzi, accused of the disappearance of the child and then acquitted in three degrees of trial.

Credit: Who saw it

The daughter of Anna Corona and Piero Pulizzi, after the disappearance of Denise Pipitone, was immediately questioned by the police and today there are still many doubts and mysteries about her words. Among these, there is thenumber of your mobile phone. When the investigators asked Jessica Pulizzi for her phone number, the girl gave them a mobile number that he no longer used and which was subsequently inactive for at least a month earlier, from 3 August 2004. A discovery made by consultant of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Credit: Who saw it

Not only that, Jessica also told of having been home that morning. Another lie that was soon exposed.

Why, if he had nothing to hide, did he not give the investigators the number he regularly used? Asked during the trial, Jessica explained that she didn’t know why she had given that number, probably because she was the only one who he remembered by heart.

I don’t remember why. I remembered that and I gave that. It may also be that the other number I had recently, I did not remember. I do not know why. I had both numbers, the upcoming one I didn’t know and so I gave the other one.

The other lie of Jessica Pulizzi

And why she said she was home all morning when it wasn’t true?

Because when I was heard on the 2nd and 3rd by the police at the police station, they asked me all accusatory questions, that it was me, that I had taken the child. And so I decided to close in on myself, because I hadn’t done anything.

Credit: Who saw it

Jessica had even declared that her neighbors Giacoma Pisciotta and Grafato Antonino could witness the fact that she was home alone that morning. Neighbors who she thinks should have been lying. On September 4, 2004, he was market, not far from the street where Denise disappeared.

Jessica has been acquitted and declared innocent, but there are still too many doubts about the disappearance of little Denise Pipitone. What really happened?