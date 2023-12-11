Maria Angioni, former prosecutor in the case of little Denise Pipitone, apologized in court to the inspector she had implicated in her statements

Maria Angioni she apologized in the Marsala courtroom to the police inspector whom she had accused of not having carried out the investigations as required after the disappearance of little Denise Pipitone. It transpired that that inspector had never taken part in the investigation.

No I meant to defame… I made a mistake and I apologize.

The former prosecutor Maria Angioni dealt with the case of the little girl who disappeared in Mazara Del Vallo on 1 September 2004. Years later, the case was reopened precisely because of some statements that she made in various television broadcasts. He spoke of gaps, doubts, hindered investigations, tip-offs. And in the end, she was accused of making false statements to prosecutors and sentenced to one year in prison with a suspended sentence.

Angioni showed absolute contempt for justice, he deceived the public prosecutor and the judge every time he spoke. He presented confusing documents that were both overabundant and irrelevant. He maintained a stubbornly slanderous behavior even after the commission of the crime, smearing the Mazara del Vallo Police in the media.

These are the words that the prosecutor Roberto Piscitello he had pronounced at the end of the indictment.

She apologized for having pointed the finger at Inspector Tumbiolo, explaining that after 17 years she was also betrayed by the obscured details. The former prosecutor then presented three newspaper articles of the time, which mentioned the inspector as a figure present at the investigation. However, he had never taken part in it.

The hope of finding Denise Pipitone is still alive

That of the former prosecutor Maria Angioni was yet another disappointment for the mother of little Denise Pipitone. I am 19 years have passed and Piera Maggio has never stopped fighting, searching and hoping. She has declared several times that she will never stop until someone brings her proof that her Denise is no longer there. There he will look for her aliveas long as she has the strength, because her daughter today could be a teenage girl who lives in who knows what part of the world and who doesn't know her story.

Denise Pipitone was kidnapped outside her home, in a moment of distraction from her grandmother, who was cooking. She came out after seeing her little cousin running around. She wanted to play with him, but the little one then came back into the house and Denise left lost track. Who took it? Where have you been? Where was she taken? These are questions that have been seeking an answer for almost 20 years and his mother he does not lose hope of finding the truth.

Maria Angioni's statements brought the spotlight back to her daughter's case, but the investigation was on again archived. However, Piera Maggio continues her battle together with Piero Pulizzi and her indispensable lawyer Giacomo Frazzitta. He has repeatedly asked for a commission of inquiry and hopes to obtain one. She is supported by the whole of Italy, because Denise Pipitone has now become everyone's daughter.