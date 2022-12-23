Denise Pipitone, new mysteries. The ex prosecutor who sidetracked the investigations

Breakthrough on the case Denise Pipitonebut unfortunately it’s not about the find from the child disappeared from Mazara del Vallo 18 years ago and never found againbut of the former pm who investigated the case. Maria Angioniwas sentenced to one year of imprisonmentwith suspended sentence. Extremely harsh – reads the Corriere del Mezzogiorno – the prosecution of the prosecutor culminating in the request for two years’ imprisonment: “Emphasize in the media the functions carried out at the time of the kidnapping of Denise Pipitone, Maria Angioni has found a way to be an increasingly important part of the new interest in the caseappearing — in a growing exponentially — in many television broadcasts as on several online platforms.

The former prosecutor – continues the Corriere – soon assumed the role of real television starwhose presence, live in the studios or remotely, was disputed by Dozens of broadcasts that on public or private networks calibrated their schedules right on seizure of the Mazarese girl. All the beaten tracks, from the family one to that of the gypsies, have not allowed us to understand who and why kidnapped the girl. The mother, Peter Mayis convinced that Denise is still alive and continues his battle to find her.

