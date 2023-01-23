Matteo Messina Denaro and Denise Pipitone: is there a link between the two cases?

“If that’s true Matthew Messina Money controlled the whole province of Trapani, it is impossible that he does not know what happened in Mazara del Vallo, who kidnapped our daughter, that he does not know those responsible for a large movement of investigators everywhere who certainly annoyed him. We have always been convinced of this, not because we hold him directly responsible for the kidnapping, but because not a single leaf moved without him knowing it”. P reiterates thisiera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzithe parents of Denise Pipitonekidnapped in Mazara del Vallo on 1 September 2004. “We ask you to help us understand – they add – in the way you deem most appropriate, where Denise is, how to find her”.

“We have tried many ways – continue Denise’s parents – to look for and be of help to our daughter, so why not go down this one too… After all the investigations and investigations of the case, the State, magistrates, kindly ask him where he is our daughter”. If only he answered this question, they conclude Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi, “we could finally get to the truth and put an end to this ordeal. We are aware that our request is something unusual, but we have every right to do so, even if it were a miracle. We want to think that the former fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro knowing that he is very ill could he let us know, maybe who knows, how gesture of redemption towards all the innocents killed, towards the little Giuseppe di Matteo sentenced to death and dissolved in acid. We would also have liked to meet him, a will expressed by Pietro, but we know that this opportunity will never exist”.



