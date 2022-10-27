Denise Pipitone and the Valtellinese track: the uncle of the Kosovar girl is wanted and fugitive, Gijlia’s daughter and cousin speaks at 2 pm

Expect today’s episode of 2 pmfor more details on the case of little Denise Pipitone and on the Valtellina slope.

Yesterday, Milo Infante aired a report, which anticipated an important discovery of the television program. In recent days, there has been talk of Gijliathe girl who cleaned the Egyptian woman’s house and who at the time had shown her photos of a little girl who resembled to Denise Pipitone. The Egyptian woman, unfortunately deceased today, had said that that little girl spoke Italian and lived with a Kosovar aunt of that girl. She was the only one of hers who didn’t call her mom.

However, when the 2:00 pm correspondent tracked down Gijlia, she denied everything. She admitted that he worked for her, but that at the time he didn’t even have a phone that took pictures. She accused her of lying and said that she “always drank”.

In 2005, the investigators managed to intercept that Kosovar family, but the track then fell on deaf ears due to theabsence of an interpreter able to understand that dialect. Among the people intercepted were the father of the Kosovar girl and her uncle. And it is precisely on the latter that it is today relapse attention. At 2 pm he managed to talk to the man’s daughter, who said she no longer had contact with him, due to too many bad things she did in the past. Man today is wanted and fugitive. He is accused of kidnapping, violence and rape.

He wanted to rape my neighbor. He kidnapped that girl from Macedonia. she has done a lot of abuse. She has done so many things. (Referring to the Macedonian woman) She told her I’m childless, I’m from here, beyond her and then segregated her in the house.

Milo Infante then revealed that the investigators who were investigating Denise Pipitone’s family and case, at the time, had not informed the police of the place of the investigation into the Kosovar man. The question that arose in the studio concerns precisely this lack. Perhaps, they could have gotten it useful information on what was a convict.