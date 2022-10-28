Denise Pipitone: Gijlia’s cousin said that on her wedding day, during the raid, her family hid her sister

2 pm continues to talk about the Valtellina track, on the case of the little one Denise Pipitone. The television program has always shown updates on the search for the missing child from Mazara Del Vallo on 1 September 2004.

Today the daughter of Piera Maggio would have turned 22, his mom continues to search for the truth.

During the last episode of the broadcast, Milo Infante broadcast the service of one of his correspondents, who managed to track down the daughter of one of the men intercepted by the police in 2005. This is the uncle of Gijliathe girl who at the time was cleaning the house of that Egyptian woman who said she saw a little girl, among the Kosovar community, who looked like little Denise Pipitone.

The Valtellinese track fell on deaf ears after the investigators did breaking into a wedding and they ascertained that there was no minor who resembled Piera Maggio’s daughter.

Denise Pipitone: a little girl was hidden that day

The girl interviewed, however, said that that day, his family hid his little sister, when he saw the agents break into the restaurant. The small one she looked like the little girl seen on TV and for fear that they would take her away, her family members decided to hide her. She, too, was only a child in her day, but these are the memories she has today. The interview:

In the study, a question arose among the guests. Why hide a little girl if you have one certainty that it is not Denise Pipitone? On the minutes it is reported that that day the agents found the only minor who vaguely resembled the missing child and found that it was not Denise Pipitone.

There are still many doubts on the Valtellina track. The father of the girl interviewed is wanted and fugitive, accused of violence, kidnapping and rape. Details revealed by the same daughter, who today she claims she no longer has contact with that man.