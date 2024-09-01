Mystery over Messina Denaro’s role

“That Denise was kidnapped is proven by the documents. I would speak of a ‘fluid procedure’. There are important circumstantial elements in the file which however do not reach the threshold necessary for a possible conviction or for the exercise of criminal prosecution. Elements that all lead in one direction. Denise was not lost, she was kidnapped. The maniac trail? We never considered it. Besides, that morning there was also a child on the street, why would they have taken her? I insist: the contrast between two family units has been established. Even though I have always said, sentences must be respected”. Giacomo Frazzitta, Piera Maggio’s lawyer, has no doubts.

The story of Denise Pipitone it reached the ESA, the Italian Space Agency, we read on www.quotidiano.net. “We were the first, in 2004, to make this request,” recalls the lawyer who has been assisting Piera Maggio since the first hours of this mystery, the photos show him as a young lawyer next to her mother, in front of a display of cameras and microphones. “We turned to a Forza Italia senator to intercede, our goal was to obtain the images from the ESA”. The shots from space that would reveal the mystery, what had happened in via Domenica La Bruna between 11:37 and 11:46 on that 1st September? And what was the answer? “That no satellite at that time had photographed Mazara, of course we are talking about civil satellites”.

Lawyer, Denise’s body was never found, her mother continues to search for a living person. Will this mystery ever be solved? “I think there are elements in the documents that need some glue,” Frazzitta reasons. “If we can find it, we will also find the missing pieces of the puzzle.” Are you saying that you are aiming to reopen the investigation? “I am saying that I am aiming for common sense.”

“Messina Denaro tell me what happened to my daughter Denise Pipitone,” he declared Piera May after the capture of the godfather.

“Of course it is a common thought that the bosses know what is happening in their territory – reasons Giacomo Frazzitta, the lawyer who has been following the case of the little girl who disappeared from a courtyard in Mazara del Vallo (Trapani) on September 1, 2004 since the beginning -. But in this case, as was ascertained in 2015 by the testimony of a collaborator of justice, there is something more”.

To understand the story well – we read again on www.quotidiano.net – we must refer to another unsolved disappearance case, that of Antonio and Stefano Maiorana, father and son who vanished into thin air in Palermo on August 3, 2007. Frazzitta, who also followed that mystery, clarifies: “It appears in the documents that in that case Messina Denaro inquired about what had happened. According to a collaborator of justice, he also attempted to have a meeting with the local bosses. The meeting then fell through due to the presence of a helicopter that then probably led to the capture of the local mafia bosses themselves”.

But almost twenty years after Denise’s disappearance, what has changed? And what reflection does the case of Kata, the little girl who disappeared in Florence, suggest? “Unfortunately, looking at that story, it is clear that what has been done is not enough.”

“We fought to get to the Denise law, to more severe sentences for kidnapping a minor – Frazzitta recalls -. But more needs to be done. The government commissioner is the first step but then we need protocols, the psychologists of the police and the Carabinieri specialized in the relationship between adults and minors must immediately take action. We need to have a clear picture within 24 hours within that family and open a crisis table at the Prefecture. We need to put the child’s face on all the displays on the highways and in the cities, also interrupting advertising. And report within 24 hours to the technical table. All this cannot be an improvised initiative by the prosecutors and prefectures”.