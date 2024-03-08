The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) approved this Friday that Denise Maerker and Martín Lopez San Martín They will be the moderators of the First Debate I between the presidential candidates.

Maerker and Martín Lopez San Martin had been proposed by the Temporary Debates Commission. The debate is scheduled for April 7 and will take place at the INE facilities.

The president of the CTD, Carla Humphrey Jordan, then highlighted that an innovative methodology was developed to guarantee certainty and transparency in the process of appointing moderators.

For the first time, the coalitions “Let's Keep Making History” and “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México”, as well as the Citizen Movement party, were asked for a list with names of five women and five men as proposals to moderate the debate.

The proposed people were evaluated based on strict criteria, such as their proven track record in journalism or political analysis, experience in hosting news programs or debates, and knowledge of current national issues.

Their availability, commitment to participate in training and trials, as well as their history in relation to Gender-Based Political Violence, were also considered.

Furthermore, the acceptability, adaptability and complementarity of the selected moderators was taken into account, looking for profiles that fit the format and dynamics of the debate, and that have the least possibility of objection from the political parties or their candidacies.