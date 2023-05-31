Found the lifeless body of Denise Galatà, the 19-year-old who fell into the Leo river while rafting with schoolmates

Searches have been completed Denise Galatathe 19-year-old girl who fell into the Lao River while rafting with schoolmates and teachers.

For two days, the Firefighters and volunteers searched for it relentlessly and everyone prayed and hoped for the happy ending. A happy ending which unfortunately did not arrive. A few hours ago the news had arrived of the discovery of Denise Galatà’s helmet, about a hundred meters from the point of impact. A few minutes ago, however, the heartbreaking news broke that no one would ever want to read.

Rescuers found the lifeless body by Denise Galatà, not far from the point where the dinghy capsized. The 19-year-old was rafting with the school, she attended the Giuseppe Rechini high school in Rizziconi. She was on a dinghy with 3 other companions, along with their guides and teachers. Suddenly, they have hit a rock and ended up in the water. The girl’s three friends were immediately brought to safety, but Denise was lost.

The discovery of Denise Galatà

The alarm was raised by one of the guides. The firefighters reached the place in a short time and immediately got to work, hoping to find and save her. Unfortunately no good news in the night and in the morning. Just a little while ago, it heartbreaking find.

Many have clung to the pain of the family, the inhabitants and the school community. The principal revealed that it wasn’t the first time the school had organized such an activity, it wasn’t nothing ever happened.

A sad fate for Denise, who broke her life at just 19 years old. Details on the find are still few, they will be released in the next few hours new updates.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have opened a investigation fileto analyze and establish any responsibility for the incident.