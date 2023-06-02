Ten suspects have come under fire for what happened in the Lao River: Denise Galatà was found lifeless, she was 18 years old

The Castrovillari Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation file for the disappearance of Denise Galata, the 18-year-old found dead in the Lao River. There are 10 people who are currently in the register of suspects. These are the managers of Pollino Rafting and seven guides.

Denise Galatà was on a trip with the school, together with her classmates and teachers she was doing rafting in the Lao River. Her dinghy hit a rock and she ended up in the water together with other students. The latter were promptly brought to safety, but the 18-year-old was carried away by the current. The firefighters immediately intervened on the spot and searched for her for hours.

First they found the girl’s helmet and then his lifeless bodynot far from the point of impact.

The testimony of a companion of Denise Galatà

The guides stated the weather forecast they weren’t a concern. The river, however, began to churn and the dinghies skimmed over the large boulders, as a friend of Denise’s also told, who was with her on the dinghy and who was brought to safety.

The girl said that while they were preparing for rafting, the river was calm. Only once on the grommets, she has started to fidget.

The dinghies perilously skimmed huge boulders in the river bed. At one point we were knocked against one of these boulders and three of us fell into the water. My other partner and I were rescued and taken to the mainland. While all traces of Denise have been lost.

The Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, asked to start the necessary checks about what happened. The aim is to find out if the safety rules have been respected and that there has not been negligence on the part of the organizers and guides.

The family members of the 18-year-old are destroyed. Denise had so many plans, she loved life, dancing and played the organ for her parish. She was a happy and selfless girl. No one could have guessed that a school trip would end in so tragically.