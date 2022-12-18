The political scientist Denise Dresser Guerra celebrated with a dance on his TikTok account that the superior chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation determined that he had not incurred in political gender violence in Twitter posts, where he pointed out Senator Delfina Gómez as a “criminal.”

Through the social network, Dresser uploaded a video with the caption ‘MORENA sued me for gender-based political violence for calling Delfina Gómez a criminal, I challenged and won. Today I dance to celebrate’.

In the images you can see the specialist in political science and columnist dance to the rhythm of Lady Gaga’s song ‘Bloody Mary’ to celebrate that the accusations against her were unfounded.

After posting on social media in which he criticized Delfina Gomez Alvarez from the bench of Morenfor his possible candidacy for the government of the Mexico stateDenise Dresser was accused of political gender violence.

Dresser had criticized the possible candidacy of Gómez Álvarez after in September 2021, the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) fined Morena more than 4.5 million pesos due to Gómez’s unreported income during her campaign for federal representative in 2015.

Following the remarks made by Denisse Dresser on her Twitter account, a group of federal deputies from Morena and citizens, as well as Delfina Gómez, filed a complaint and requested precautionary measures, considering that the tweets contained elements of gender political violence.

Due to the above, the local Court ordered the INE to determine the withdrawal of the publications, with which Denise Dresser did not agree and challenged these measures.

The upper chamber, without citing a public session and on the proposal of magistrate José Luis Vargas Valdez, revoked the decision of the local Court and the withdrawal of the publications, since it was determined that the expressions did not contain elements of gender political violence.

On the contrary, it was estimated, in a preliminary way, that they are a criticism of the performance of the public management of the possible candidate, as well as of Morena, for supporting the possible candidacy.