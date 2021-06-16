Denise Dellagiacoma, from cross-country skiing to Yoga Academy

Denise Dellagiacoma after a past as a professional of the Italian National Cross-Country Skiing Team for seven years has dedicated every day to her greatest passion: teaching Yoga. And now, with his Academy, he prepares for International Yoga Day. Let’s see the details.

Yoga Academy by Denise Dellagiacoma celebrates International Yoga Day

All together celebrate yoga on the occasion of‘International Yoga Day: this is the objective of the event, entirely free, organized by Yoga Academy (yogaacademy.it), which will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 on YouTube. Yoga Academy, the school founded in 2018 by Denise Dellagiacoma who wants to bring people of all age groups to the world of Yoga, today it has more than 5 thousand members, over 200 lessons for all levels and more than 50 new lessons every year.

Denise Dellagiacoma (credit: OnLab)

“We want to celebrate yoga in all its aspects, not just asana practice. In fact, yoga is much more and with this event we want to transmit it to everyone. It will be a 360 ° journey into all that is Yoga: meditation, breathing, journaling, movement, mantra, community, stability and movement, strength and lightness, joy, discovery, exploration, emotion and more body, mind, spirit. The basic concept is that to celebrate yoga, of course, we cannot limit ourselves to asana positions.“- he says Denise Dellagiacoma, Founder of Yoga Academy.

The event: free, open to all and remotely

The live event on Youtube it will start at 7 in the morning with the first practice: Pranayama, Meditation and 12 greetings to the sun. At 18Instead, space will be given to the community: Denise will answer everyone’s questions live and share her advice on how Yoga helps you to be reborn and flourish. The event will end at 7.30pm with a practice of asana, contemplation, movement, savasana and final ritual.

The demonstration it will be open to all and free of charge, it will only be necessary to sign up. In addition, participants will receive a small free guide of Yoga Academy in which the themes of the practices carried out during the day will be deepened. Below is the link to register: https://eventi.denisedellagiacoma.com/iyd-2021/

The largest Yoga academy in Italy

Structured on different levels and for various needs, Yoga Academy can count on the largest Yoga community in Italy with over 100,000 enthusiasts: people who decided to take their first steps in the world of Yoga during the pandemic or experts in the discipline who constantly want to practice. These figures made Denise an icon of the Italian Yoga universe, where it stands out among the leading experts with over 93.0000 subscribers to its Youtube channel. The philosophy of the school? “There are no obstacles to your well-being: Yoga is for everyone ”. It does not matter if you feel out of shape, inflexible or if you are already an athlete: Yoga is a discipline that does not make distinctions.

Denise Dellagiacoma: from skiing to Yoga

Denise Dellagiacoma, founder of Yoga Academy, for the past seven years he has dedicated every day to his greatest passion: teaching Yoga. Along with meditation, pilates and breathing exercises, she managed to turn her passion into work. She has a past as an athlete (she was one professional of the Italian National Cross-Country Skiing) and defines herself as a nomad by nature.

“I don’t teach practices to show figures to photograph on Instagram or to have a shapely body to show off on the beach. My mission is to inspire people and help them get in touch with themselves and with the nature that surrounds them, so as to have access to their inner and other resources. Hence the decision to create this beautiful community, which inspires thousands of people every day to find the best version of themselves “, Denise concludes.