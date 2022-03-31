Denise Pipitone, the parliamentary commission of inquiry will not take place: the “short circuit” of the Democratic Party

On the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the disappearance of Denise Pipitone, the Democratic Party is wrapped up. Second parliamentary sources, during the meeting of the group leaders in the Chamber there was no vote on the establishment of a Commission. The vote on the bill did not arrive in the House because the request was not submitted by the leader of the Democratic Party Debora Serracchiani.

It is a’yet another real proof of lack of interest on the part of politics. The proposal, first signed by Alessia Morani (Pd), had to be presented to the other group leaders by Serracchiani, as confirmed by sources within the Constitutional Affairs Commission, who support the internal “short circuit” of the Pd.

“Given the lack of time, the parliamentary investigation would lose its value”, they say on Business. In this case, therefore, the blocking would be attributable to the lack of communication between Mr Morani and his group leader. According to the sources of Business Italians “In the conference of group leaders each party puts forward its own proposals and carries them out. If a group leader has a space in the classroom and proposes to carry out the bill signed by other groups, it makes no sense”. It is therefore unlikely that other group leaders will agree to carry out a bill signed by the Pd. This is the comment in response to the message sent by Alessia Morani to 2 pm, according to which the freezing of the works would depend on the lack of support in the Chamber of the other parties. Translated: the Democratic Party is wrapped.

In the meantime, on social networks the indignation of many Italians grows waiting for the truth about Denise’s disappearance. On Twitterthere are those who acknowledge the intuitions of the director of Business: “So Perrino had the right impression when Morani evasively replied on the commission. He already knew that it would not go through … Provided that the” justifications “are consistent with the truth. I have enormous doubts about it!”.

Renato instead writes: “More and more convinced that behind the disappearance of poor DenisePipitone there is the mafia … and the rejection of today’s parliamentary commission is the confirmation of this”. Like him, Roberta too: “I am indignant, I still really hope that you will give an answer if you have some dignity because all this is not normal. Zero respect and zero humanity for the disappearance of an Italian CHILD KIDNAPPED a few steps from her home 17 YEARS AGO “.

