The different trailer each sci-fi fan’s been ready for — except for “ Star Trek: Discovery ” — is the first full trailer for “Dune” and it is right here eventually.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has already given us two of the very best sci-fi motion pictures in recent times (“Blade Runner 2049” and “Arrival”) this newest movie adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic science fiction book (which spawned a whole saga) appears set to turn into a cinematic epic.

And the first full trailer dropped today (Sept. 9).

The trailer launched throughout a great Zoom-style cast interview on Twitter hosted by Stephen Colbert. Highlights embody Villeneuve speaking about how he wished to shoot in an actual desert. “My argument was that they did not shoot ‘Jaws’ in a swimming pool,” he mentioned. Actor Jason Momoa describes his character (Duncan Idaho) as “the best f**king warrior within the universe.”

The truth that #Dune was trending at quantity 3 throughout the nation, even earlier than the trailer dropped, simply goes to point out how a lot anticipation there was for this trailer.

The trailer begins with the voice-over of younger Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) speaking to Reverend Mom Gaius Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) about his goals earlier than being given the Gom Jabbar Take a look at of Humanity.

We see flashes of the approaching warfare between Home Atreides and Home Harkonnen on Arrakis … and we get to see Paul practising his combating expertise with Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) utilizing their shields!

The “Dune” trailer assessment Q&A hosted by Stephen Colbert featured each main member of the solid, in addition to director Denis Villeneuve. (Picture credit score: Legendary Photos/Warner Brothers through Twitter)

From the outset, the quantity of care and a focus to element Villeneuve has put into this undertaking is obvious. It is a labor of affection, that a lot is apparent. It is also the primary time he’s performing as each producer and director on one in all his personal motion pictures. According to IMDb , “adapting ‘Dune’ for the large display has been a lifelong dream of Villeneuve. He wished to get it proper, so he waited till he’d performed sci-fi movies “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” first in order that he would have adequate expertise within the style earlier than beginning “Dune.”

Villeneuve’s “Dune” actually should not be in comparison with the vastly underrated 1984 film model, directed by David Lynch, since these two variations are 36 years aside. Whereas Lynch’s film was a few years forward of its time, filmmaking has come a good distance since then.

This casting of this sci-fi epic was impressed, together with Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. (Picture credit score: Legendary Photos/Warner Brothers)

Full disclosure, we really actually appreciated the block-style shields seen in Lynch’s “Dune,” however Villeneuve’s model appear to be a trendy, up to date and completely applicable visualization. The identical may be mentioned for the all-important stillsuits (the must-have vogue for Arrakis’ desert denizens). Once more, they appear spectacular.

“Dune” is the right franchise for Villeneuve to breathe new life into, and albeit, the solid is past our wildest expectations. Becoming a member of Chalamet, Rampling and Brolin are Momoa (as Duncan Idaho), Dave Bautista (as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban), Oscar Isaac (as Duke Leto Atreides), Javier Bardem (as Stilgar), Zendaya (as Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (as Woman Jessica) and Stellan Skarsgård (as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen).

Within the new trailer, we get a quick glimpse of Bautista as Rabban (who appears superb) and simply the slightest of peek at Skarsgård because the Baron. There’s additionally some unbelievable cinematography of the floor of Arrakis plus after all an enormous worm on the finish.

“Dune” is predicted to be launched in theaters throughout the nation on Dec.18. Nevertheless, earlier than all of us get too excited, a new report from Deadline means that the discharge date might probably get pushed again to 2021.