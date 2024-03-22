'Dune 2' was released on February 28, 2024 and its box office achievement has been in the news for being one of the highest so far this year. Not to mention the critics who have given it an almost perfect number (97%) for a film that was not so glorious at the beginning. Furthermore, another plus that perhaps could have increased the expectations of this sequel is its cast, since two of them (Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya) are the most popular actors of the moment in hollywood.

It hasn't been long since the premiere of 'Dune 2' and fans have already requested that work begin on a next installment. This has reached the ears of the director Denis Villeneuve, who has responded to these requests with one condition. We invite you to read this note about what will happen with 'Dune 3'.

What did Denis Villeneuve say about 'Dune 3'?

Director of 'Dune 2', Denis Villeneuve, commented to Empire that making the first two films about 'Dune' was something he had already planned, but it took him six years to be involved and involved in the project, which for now has decided to take it easy on a third installment. “I made the two films back to back, which makes a lot of sense to me. I felt it was a good idea to move on right after the 'first part'. We were already designing, writing, etc. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop“, he expressed.

Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune 2'. Photo: Warner Bros.

Besides, Dennis He emphasized that he does not want to deliver a poorly done story, due to media pressure. “What I want to avoid is not having something prepared. I've never done it, and now I think it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We have to make sure that all the ideas are on paper. If we come back, it has to be real, it has to be relevant. If I ever do 'Dune Messiah', it's because it's going to be better than 'part 2'. Otherwise, I won't do it,” he added.

How did 'Dune 2' do at the box office?

'Dune: part two' (2024), by Denis Villenuevereached the top of the box office at the beginning of 2024, It grossed over $178.5 million globally upon its release and surpassed $500 million within its first month. With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, he has exceeded global expectations. This has made it a resounding success for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

Where can I watch 'Dune 2' streaming?

'Dune 2' will be available at MAX from June 2024 for all fans who want to relive the plot. This information was confirmed by Warner Bros. CEO David Zazlav (via The Direct). The planet from 'Dune' has become the most important in the universe. A gigantic struggle for power begins around them, culminating in an interstellar war.