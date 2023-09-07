Denis Verdini still under investigation. While the prosecutors were looking for something else, they framed him. Here’s what happened

New judicial troubles for Denis Verdinithe former Forza Italia is investigated in Rome to have violated the rules of detention home. The former senator – reads Il Fatto Quotidiano – received a final sentence of six and a half years in the process for the crash of the Florentine Cooperative Credit. But the Rome prosecutors investigating other issues have discovered that Verdini it was in places it shouldn’t have been. For example in the son’s restaurant. Officially Verdini went out for some between October 2021 and January 2022 medical visits. She had to go by dentist. But that very appointment, prosecutors suspect, became an occasion for meet entrepreneurs and political-institutional referents.

Verdini is in detention since November 3, 2020. He turned himself in in the Rebibbia prison after his conviction in the Cassation. In January 2021 he obtained house arrest. First for health reasons, later for age reasons. In September 2021 request for dental care. The green light from the judges to go to his dentist comes from October to December. On those occasions she can sleep at her son’s house, where she has to return after treatment. Which are subsequently authorized until April 2022.

