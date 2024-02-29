Denis Verdini, from Rebibbia with the “white collars” to the overcrowded and very problematic prison of Sollicciano

Denis Verdini he returned to prison, the court surveillance decided to revoke house arrest to the former senator and send him back jail due to his unjustified “escapes” from home. It immediately exploded controversy for Matteo's visit Salvinithe daughter's partner Francesca. A hug with his “son-in-law” Matteo at the end of the interview, then – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – Denis Verdini was brought back by the prison police officers of They tickle in a single cell. This is the accommodation where the former senator will remain three more days. A “buffer” phase, before entering the actual prison. But once in the facility, things promise to be different for the former senator problemsthe same ones they have to face all other prisoners of the structure.

They tickle to Florenceopened in 1983, – continues Il Corriere – is considered one of the most problematic penitentiaries in Italy. The numbers speak for themselves: there are prisoners in the judicial section 569 on a capacity of 500. But the overcrowding it is just one of the dramatic critical issues of a retained structure unlivablewhere they have been in the last two years seven prisoners committed suicide and where dozens of acts of self-harm are recorded every month. Very different conditions, in short, compared to those of Rebibbia in Rome, where Verdini spent his first period of full imprisonment Covidin the wing where the “White collars“.