Denis Verdini risks returning to prison. New troubles for the former senator

Denis Verdini risks having to go back to prison. The former senator, in fact, who is serving his sentence house arrest following the final sentence to 6 years and 6 months due to the collapse of the Credito Cooperativo Fiorentino, it could soon suffer a tightening of the measure precautionary. In recent days the general prosecutor's office of Florence – we read in Repubblica – he asked the supervisory court the aggravation of the measure of home detention, in the wake of the investigation for tax evasion initiated against the former Tuscan politician by the Rome prosecutor's office. An investigation in turn intertwined with that on scandal of the Anas procurement (in which Verdini is involved together with his son Tommaso), which he had documented a series of meetings with politicians and entrepreneursdespite the requirements on house arrest, held in Rome between October 2021 and January 2022.

The sessions at the dentist to which Verdini said he was subjecting himself, were in reality – continues Repubblica – like a sort of screen to continue weave relationships and weave plots. After the brief parenthesis a Rebibbia (between November 2020 and January 2021), Denis Verdini risks prison again. Precisely on this the general prosecutor's office of Florence insisted in the request to supervisory court, which should dissolve the reserve within a few days. The October 26, 2021 – reports Repubblica – there would have been the first of the meetings that ended up in the spotlight, in the son's Pastation restaurant Thomas, Anas executives and entrepreneurs present. Then two more dinners, in November and January, always with “excellent” company and always in spite of the constraints imposed by the courtin particular the ban on holding relationships with people other than family members.