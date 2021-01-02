Denis Suarez (Salceda de Caselas, 1994) has finally found its place. Eduardo Coudet He has centered his position and, away from the band, the former Barcelona player takes the lead in the center of the field. In his prime, the celestial youth squad meets again with Real Madrid, a rival to which unstitched last February with a fantasy assist for Santi Mina to score the final 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

I know you’re a little tired of the subject, but I’m curious. What is the menu of a vegan on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve?

My mother already prepares a vegetable paella for me without my asking for it and another option, for a little variation, is cooked vegetables and heuras.

How many times have you been asked ironically if you have stopped being vegan because of the number of kilometers you travel in each game since Coudet arrived?

Let them say that if I run for one thing or another … I neither go nor come. It is true that now I run a little more because I play in another position, but before I was also one of those who did more kilometers.

And why does all Celta run more now?

We have another philosophy of play. The coach wants a physical team and that does not mean that he likes 1.90 footballers and that they are very strong. No, what he wants are dynamic players, who travel many kilometers. Our pressure after loss is very high. We give the game a lot of rhythm, although he asks me to pause the game when I have the ball and manage the game times.

Óscar García’s game idea wasn’t the right one?

Now we are offering a very high level and with Óscar we could have also given it, but for one thing or another it was not like that. That does not mean that this coach is better than the other.

Has Coudet found your ideal position for you?

I have never felt more comfortable in this position than now, it is the position in which I have always wanted to play. In theory it seems that I have to be a ’10’, but it has nothing to do with it. Many times I take on the role of a ‘6’ when starting the ball and in attack it can be a ‘6’, an ‘8’ or a ’10’.

How do you explain that no technician had placed you in that position before?

Each coach has his theories regarding each player. At Villarreal I played in the band and offered a high performance. I have always said that I did not consider myself a wing player but a midfielder.

What do you remember about attending Mina last season against Real Madrid?

I was having a lot of problems with my ankle, playing undercover, and I entered the Bernabéu with 20 minutes to go. That play helped us to change a dynamic that was not good. A week later I had to stop again because my ankle looked like a loaf of bread. If it were not for confinement, he might not have played again for what was left.

How do you see Real Madrid?

He’s in a good time. I think that Zidane was only questioned by the press. It will be a very complicated game. However, as the coach says, it is not written anywhere that we cannot win five, ten or fifteen games in a row.

Is LaLiga reduced to a duel between Real and Atlético?

Barça is still a candidate for the title, the first round has not yet finished.