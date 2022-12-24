A muddy ball in the corner of the family fruit shop, then the first time alongside Messi under the eyes of Maradona, today the greatest joy after a long and beautiful career. German Denis is 41 years old and still having fun

Simone Lo Giudice

June 29, 1986, deafening silence at home, television on Mexico where Diego Armando Maradona has just brought Argentina back to the top of the world. Germán Denis is only four years old: few to understand the magnitude of the sporting miracle, enough to start chasing the ball practically everywhere. The story of the striker originally from Lomas de Zamora in the province of Buenos Aires began like this and, luckily, it’s not over yet. Germán played with Lionel Messi in Argentina coached by Maradona, he suffered with her on the night of 13 July 2014 at the Maracanã which saw Germany smile. He redeemed himself eight years later at a distance of 12,000 kilometers against France after more than 120 minutes of match, suffering and tears. Denis followed the feat from Italy, his second country, that of the beautiful seasons in Naples and Bergamo, where he played and won alongside future world champion coach Lionel Scaloni and where he returned to having fun with the ball, including feet and heart.

German, how happy are you for your Argentina?

It is one of the greatest joys of my life from a football point of view. I had never experienced anything like it. When Argentina won in 1986 with Maradona I was only four years old. I do not remember anything. This World Cup is something incomparable.

Was there a key moment for the Albiceleste in Qatar?

Apart from the semi-final against Croatia, all other games were close. We have suffered a lot and risked. It also happened in the final where Kylian Mbappé’s two goals complicated everything. Before those two flames there hadn’t been a game, Argentina had played at very high levels.

Did you think the worst at 2-2?

Yes, but we were strong. The boys got up, went looking for the 3-2 and found it. When we made it 3-3 I almost had a stroke… In the penalties the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made the difference, he knows how to block them, so he gave us a big hand. It was great to win like this.

Messi, Martínez and then who else was instrumental in this success?

Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister, Ángel Di María who always comes out in the most difficult moments, Julián Álvarez also did very well in Qatar. All the defense was extraordinary: Cristian Romero and Nicolás Otamendi were impressive.

Messi won a World Cup like Maradona: are the two of them evenly matched now?

I don’t like comparing phenomena from different eras. Messi made his name for 15 years, won everything there was to win, took home the Ballon d’Or seven times. With Argentina he won the Copa América, the Final and the World Cup. He made history. Maradona was a phenomenon in another era. They are players on the same level. My adoration for Leo is special.

Messi was phenomenal at 35…

At his age he has reached the maturity and experience to win. Messi played like a 20-year-old in Qatar, it was amazing.

What was it like playing with Leo in Argentina?

It was special to share some moments with the strongest player in the world. I will tell my grandchildren about Messi. I was also lucky enough to be coached by Maradona. I played with Leo and was called up by Diego: I feel like a privileged man.

What was Maradona like as a coach?

He was trying to give us his strength. She worked a lot on the spirit, she passed on her experience of him to us. Then there were many talented players in that national team, Diego only had to think about managing them.

Speaking of Argentina coaches: you played with Lionel Scaloni. What was it like on and off the pitch?

We have built a great relationship as teammates. He already understood his strong character, he studied his opponents during the week. His experience and his game ideas helped us a lot to reach safety with Atalanta. He gave us great peace of mind. Then as now he always repeated the same thing: let’s work, but let’s remember that it’s just a game.

How does Argentina’s history change with this World Cup win?

People suffer every day so we needed this great happiness that the boys from Scaloni gave us. What they did will remain. Seeing four million people in Buenos Aires celebrating was impressive. You wanted us for the Argentine people.

It’s been 36 years since the last time: have you waited too long?

Yes, it’s been a long time. The defeats in the finals of Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014 burn. I saw the last one in person, I was at the Maracanã with Germany. The group was similar to that of Scaloni. There was Alejandro Sabella, a very prepared coach who unfortunately left us. Argentina had had big chances, but failed to exploit them. In Qatar the attackers were more concrete. And there was a devastating Messi.

For you Argentines, football is everything: was it like that even when you were a child?

Every child who starts kicking dreams of becoming like Messi and playing for the World Cup. We always play: on the street, on the pitch, everywhere. As a child I dreamed of being like Gabriel Omar Batistuta. In Argentina, children grow up playing.

What do you remember about your childhood?

I was playing on the way home. When I went out I took the ball first thing. There was no computer, no PlayStation, no cell phone. We had fun with football. We played on the stones, the streets were often covered in mud. We grew up like this.

Were there other sportsmen in your family?

No, I was the only one. My mother was a primary school teacher and my father had a small fruit shop. As a child, I often went there to help him out.

You have been back and forth between Argentina and Italy: what is your connection with our country?

There is a strong relationship between me and your country. I’ve had wonderful moments: I’m thinking of the seasons with Napoli, Atalanta and Reggina.

Marek Hamsik has said he is willing to cut his crest just to return to Naples for a year and win the Scudetto: what do you think?

It would be great to see it again. He identifies so much with the city and the blue shirt. He deserves to finish his career in Naples. I hope Luciano Spalletti’s team continues to be so strong in Serie A and that they win the Scudetto. He deserves it.

The Neapolitans celebrated your World Cup… See also ETCR | Overtaking school at Hungaroring

After the match I went to Piazza Duomo in Milan, it was full of fans. But in Naples it is different: there is a special bond between the city, Argentina and Maradona.

Did it make her feel special?

Yes, I have built a wonderful bond with the city and with the fans. Something similar was born between me and Bergamo, where I stayed for five seasons. It made me feel unique from my arrival. The company was having a bad time. We started the championship with seven penalty points, they thought we were doomed. Having scored 56 points was spectacular. The fans were very close to us.

Why do Argentines feel so comfortable in Bergamo?

There is a special support, one of the most beautiful in Italy. People follow the team a lot, they really care. Atalanta is everything to them. In recent years the team has grown even more: thanks to the company and the Percassi family who have done an extraordinary job.

What did the experience at Reggina leave you?

I have lived three beautiful seasons. In the first year we swept the Serie C championship with a very hot fan base, similar to that of Bergamo and Naples. Even my family had a good time in Reggio Calabria. I was sorry to have left it like this. I wanted to get away another way. Unfortunately I was unable to greet the amaranth people, maybe in the future I will be able to do it. I hope so.

You are back in Bergamo and play in the amateurs: how is this experience going?

I’m at Real Calepina. I train and play between Telgate and Grumello del Monte. The coach and his deputy are my friends. I’m trying to enjoy myself, it’s a good experience.

What will he do after he retires? Will we see you as a coach like Scaloni?

Doing what Lionel did will be nearly impossible, few succeed in their lifetime. I don’t see myself much as a coach, more as a manager.

What has football taught you so far?

I learned so much. I have made many sacrifices, I have made extraordinary bonds. Today I know what respect means thanks to football.