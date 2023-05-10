After the salvation achieved in Serie D with his Real Calepina, the Argentine striker hung up his boots
After salvation achieved in D series with his Real CalepinaGerman Denis has announced his retirement from playing football. Thus ends the career of the Argentine bomber who landed in Italy in 2008 thanks to Naples. He also wore the shirts of Atalanta, Reggina and Udinese after more than 300 games played and 100 goals scored in the main four categories of Italian football.
May 9, 2023 (change May 9, 2023 | 4:55 pm)
