After a four-year break from competition, Andrea Iannone has returned to the forefront this season on the Ducati. A 2024 that however did not see the 35-year-old from Abruzzo restart from MotoGP, where his career had temporarily stopped, but from a new experience in Superbike. A return to the track and a first part of the season as a Rookie in the series-derived championship that immediately saw him as the author of excellent performances with the team GoElevenso much so as to conquer the podium in Race-1 at Phillip Island.

A presence in the top-3 that was repeated in the following appointment in Montmelò, where he achieved his best placing with 2nd place in the Superpole Race, and then climbed back up to the third step of the podium in Most, again in Race-1. Performances that add to other races closed in the top-5, but also alternated with some errors that pushed him out of the points zone.

While waiting for his return to the track scheduled for September 8th at Magny-Cours, Iannone is in 7th place in the world championship standings, but for the GoEleven team manager, Denis Sacchettithe ratings on its pilot are more than sufficient: “This year we had a great challenge with Andrea, and I think we have already won it – he explained in a statement reported by speedweek.com – after four years of absence he is playing a great season and we are really happy. We know he is still competitive and can fight for the podium in every race“.

The season is coming to a close after the return to France, with Iannone taking on familiar circuits in addition to the new home round in Cremona. Challenges that don’t worry Sacchetti, who will be able to rely on Iannone’s experience: “After Magny-Cours, he will have three tracks that he knows better: Aragon, Estoril and Jerez. This can help us a lot and we have a different starting position. We will be able to focus completely on the set-up of the bike. We have a lot of potential that we have not yet exploited. There are many things that we can improve together, but being Andrea’s first year in this championship and with these tyres, on new tracks and with an unknown bike, he’s a real rookie. With every race there is something new to learn, but we are on the right path”