Donbass is characterized by active operations along almost the entire line of contact, however, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is leveled out in a short time, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said in an interview with Izvestia.

“The Donbass is now characterized by some kind of active actions, maybe in different phases, but practically along the entire front line, starting from the junction of the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People’s Republic, including the Ugledar, Maryinsk, May Day, Kiev, Major directions, as well as Artemovsk and Red Lyman. That is, in fact, the entire front line,” he explained.

At the same time, Pushilin stressed that the RF Armed Forces would do “everything possible and impossible” to prevent this.

“Of course, in some separate areas we see successful elements of the enemy’s counter-offensive actions, but this is also leveled out in a very short time. We saw that the enemy managed to destroy observation posts in our villages and towns,” the acting head of the DPR added.

However, the situation in these areas quickly returned to normal, he concluded.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“Negotiations are inexpedient due to the incapacity of Ukraine”