The signature move after a goal is part of the folklore of modern football: Luca Toni’s ear screw, Miro Klose’s somersault, Marvin Ducksch’s harlequin. All of these goal getters are heirs of the Scot Denis Law, who cheered like no other in the old days. Law preferred long-sleeved jerseys, and after his hits he raised his right arm and pointed his finger to the sky. A decisive but not haughty gesture; not practiced in front of the mirror, but rather casually derived from the game. And that’s why it’s memorable. “He rose from the mud, stood up and acknowledged the applause with an imperious arm raised above his head,” journalist Richard Williams wrote in the Guardian written. Writer Dave Robert recalled in his book 32 programs: “For the next few hours we played one-on-one, and every goal scored by one of us was celebrated in exactly the same way: with the Denis Law one-armed salute.”