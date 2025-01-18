Denis Law, legend of Manchester United and Scottish football, died this Friday at the age of 84. The footballer who won the Ballon d’Or in 1964 leaves an indelible legacy as one of the greatest figures in the history of football. Red Devilswhere he formed the Holy Trinity with Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best.

The Scotsman scored 237 goals in 404 games for Unitedbeing the third top scorer in the history of the Red Devils, only behind Wayne Rooney and Charlton himself. With the Scottish national team he played 55 games and scored thirty goalswhich makes him the top scorer along with Kenny Dalglish.

“It is with great sadness that we have to tell you that our father, Denis Law, has passed away,” the forward’s family said in a statement. “He fought a tough battle, but now he is at peace. We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to their well-being and care, both in the past and now. We know how much people have helped and loved you and we have always appreciated it. Thank you so much”.

With a past at Huddersfield Town, Manchester City, Torino and Manchester United, Law retired from football in 1974, leaving behind a track record in which he conquered two English leagues, an FA Cup and the 1968 European Cup.





Together with George Best and Bobby Charlton he formed the well-known “Holy Trinity” at Manchester United. At an individual level he won the Ballon d’Or in 1964being the only Scot in history to achieve it. In 2021 he was diagnosed Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

“It will always be celebrated as one of the best players in the club’s history and one of the most loved. The great scorer. His innate talent, his spirit and his love of sports made him the hero of a generation. Our deepest condolences to Denis’ family and friends. His memories will live forever,” Manchester United added in a statement.