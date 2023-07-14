The Argentine centre-forward on the field in Europe since the last time it was in 2011.

“I will give my best for La Fiorita as I have done in the past with every shirt I have worn.” Those were the words of German Denishistoric Argentine striker, who returned to the field after saying goodbye to football, to play with the San Marino team, The Fioritaengaged in the Conference League preliminaries.

And Tanque tried to be immediately decisive and important for his team by taking a starting shirt in the first leg against the Moldovans of Zimbru Chisinau. The centre-forward returned to play in Europe 12 years after his last visit – at the time he played in a Champions League qualifying match as a striker for Udinese – although after 82 minutes he was unable to score.

#Denis #field #Europe #starter #Fiorita #preliminary #Conference