The Tigres are below América, the rival to beat within Liga MX. The reality is that the cats have had complex results in recent weeks within the local tournament that have distanced them from the fight for leadership, however, no one should forget that they are the current champion of Mexico, they have a large squad and a winning habit. And although today they do not have the brilliance of the eagles, they do have the potential to defeat anyone.
At the same time, when we talk about Tigres, we talk about a club in constant renewal. The cats are an institution that perfectly understands that they can always improve, which is why those from the north of the country are already thinking about market movements for 2024 and have put their first big goal of the winter on the transfer list. , MLS star Denis Bouanga, Carlos Vela’s partner at LAFC.
Denis is an attacker who plays in all areas, as a striker, as a ’10’ or as a winger. He has a physical potential that makes him very complex to score, in addition to being both a scorer and an assister, therefore, in 33 games the player of the MLS champion has 19 goals and 7 assists, very outstanding figures. The French Gabonese is 28 years old, has a long history in Ligue 1, and his market value is 8 million euros, and it is expected that his price will exceed this figure.
