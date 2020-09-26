The conspiracy theories against coronavirus they do not stop and thousands of denialist protesters have again rebelled against the authorities, this time in London. This morning it was possible to see a mass of people in the center of the city and the riots are expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

This group of people protest against the social restrictions imposed to stop COVID-19 and reject vaccines, masks and blockades. Protesters also include the 5G conspiracy theorists alongside coronavirus skeptics and anti-vaccines.

Thousands of people remain focused and promote message “We do not consent!”, in addition to spreading the slogan: “Human race, on your knees.” You can hear them cry “take off your mask” and on some banners you can read: “When tyranny becomes law, resistance becomes duty.”

Great police deployment



Due to the mess, London officers prepare a major police operation to deal with the protests in Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park throughout the afternoon.

In a statement, the authorities have indicated that the violence will not be tolerated and that throughout the week they have been “interacting with the organizers, reminding them of their legal obligations”, but they have reported that “If people do not comply and continue to put themselves at risk, the agents will take compliance measures.”

Commander Ade Adelekan remembered the acts of a week ago: “Last weekend it was very disappointing to see that a small minority of protesters attacked the officers with violence “, to which he warns: “I will not tolerate a repeat of this behavior this weekend and officers will respond quickly to any scene of violence.”