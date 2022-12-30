Romanian police arrested the former kickboxing champion on Thursday afternoon British-American and converted into influencers Andrew Tate, along with his brother, Tristan, for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring that forced women to record pornographic material for further distribution. The two brothers recruited women whom they deceived. They were then transferred to a villa located in the wealthy town of Voluntari, on the outskirts of Bucharest, where they were held and exploited, according to the Romanian Directorate of Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism.

In addition to the brothers, there are two other arrested, of Romanian nationality, who are also accused of forcing them to have sex that they filmed on videos and that, later, they offered on the internet in exchange for money to achieve significant economic benefits, according to detailed in a statement the brigade against organized crime, which did not specify in the note the identity of the detainees at first. But the Romanian media have identified them as Andrew Tate and his brother. With acts of physical violence and mental coercion, through intimidation, constant surveillance and invoking alleged debts, the network “recruited and exploited young people to create pornographic videos intended for distribution for a fee on specialized websites, especially Onlyfans” , points out the Romanian Prosecutor’s Office. That led to the network raking in “juicy amounts of money.”

Although the investigation dates back to April, Tate’s arrest came just hours after his confrontation with environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. The controversial character had been expelled from this network, until Elon Musk took control of the company and allowed him to return in November. This week, Tate, a misogynist and also a denier of climate change, tried to provoke Thunberg with a tweet in which he boasted of the gases emitted by 33 of her cars. “Please give me an email address so I can send you a complete list of my car collection and its huge emissions.” “Yes, please enlighten me. Send me all the information to energíadepenepequeñ[email protected]úscatelavida.com”, was Thunberg’s response, which accumulated more than 3.3 million “likes” and more than 230 million views this Friday morning.

The four suspects, who have been brought to court for 24 hours, a period that a judge could extend up to 30 days, constituted an organized criminal group “on Romanian territory” in 2021, although their activities are also being investigated in other countries such as the United States and United Kingdom. The alleged criminal organization deceived women in the United States and the United Kingdom to take them to Romania, where the members of the gang had lived for a long time. There, they cajoled them through the method lover boy (lover, in English) and promised them marriage. The two British brothers are suspected of obtaining large sums of money with which they have bought houses, luxury cars and cryptocurrencies. The investigation began in April, when the squad against organized crime began to investigate the case of a young American kidnapped in Voluntari by the two British citizens, police have reported.

The investigation and prosecution of criminal activities have so far led to the identification of six victims who fell into this mafia network. Even one of them would have been raped twice in March by one of the alleged members of the band. The anti-mafia squad waited for the brothers to return to Romania to act. According to images released, special troops from the Gendarmerie forced their way into the town and other places to arrest them.

Tate has been banned from other social networks for his comments that often incite hate. He became famous after his stint on the British version of Big Brother, from which he was kicked out after posting a video in which he appears beating a woman. To Thunberg’s witty tweet, Tate responded with another video sitting in a room and smoking a cigar: “Releasing greenhouse gases,” he says while smoking. “Please bring me pizza [le dice a una persona que no aparece en el vídeo], but make sure that the cardboard has not been recycled”. This Friday morning Thunberg wrote on Twitter: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”, a joke alluding to the rumor circulating online that the Romanian police arrested Tate after confirming that he was in the country thanks to the packaging of a local pizzeria seen in his video.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter