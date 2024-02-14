International attention on Dengue is increasing and the vaccine can also be an important prevention weapon against the disease. Is it possible to get vaccinated against Dengue in Italy? Is the vaccine effective? How long does the coverage last?

Last year AIFA approved Takeda's one, the only one available in Italy. “The overall efficacy of the live attenuated dengue vaccine is 80% 12 months after the second dose. The effectiveness against hospitalizations is 90% at 18 months. Long-term results, at four and a half years, demonstrated an overall vaccine efficacy of 61.2% in preventing disease and 84.1% in preventing hospitalization. We are ready to collaborate with the institutions if there is a need to stock up on the vaccine, which is now available in vaccination centers specializing in tropical diseases, subject to procurement by the regions, or in travel clinics specializing in travel diseases”, he says at Adnkronos Salute Alessandra Fionda, head of medical and regulatory management at Takeda Italia.

Takeda's Qdenga vaccine “was developed through 19 studies on 28 thousand patients residing in endemic and non-endemic areas for the disease. A very varied population. It can be administered to all subjects over 4 years of age – recalls Fionda – The vaccination protocol involves two subcutaneous doses, administered at least three months apart. Furthermore, and importantly, it can be administered regardless of HIV status, therefore also for those who have not had previous exposure to the virus and without the need to carry out a pre-vaccination test.”

Against the danger of Dengue, the real challenge is on the level of communication, according to the virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco. “We come from the Covid experience – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – the citizens are burned and tired”. And faced with a new threat, “the problem is the acceptance of its actual existence by the population.

The risk is that it will be underestimated, that people will say 'Ugh, here's another one'. An institutional effort is needed especially in this sense”, underlines the expert. The most important objective, he specifies, is “adherence to prevention interventions. Even just leaving the water in the saucer on the balcony – warns Pregliasco – is an element that facilitates the spread of mosquitoes that carry infections, which we now have across Italy and not just in the summer”.

“The circular from the Ministry of Health”, which raises the level of alert and attention in ports and airports, “is useful and necessary”, continues the virologist. “It must be shared and managed in communicative terms without minimizing it or causing alarmism. This is the difficulty”, he reiterates. As for the ministry's commitment to ensuring a good supply of anti-Dengue vaccines for any eventuality, “this is also important”, confirms Pregliasco. Especially in perspective, “with respect to possible particular or serious scenarios. The first approach will be to make it available to international travelers who go to areas of the world where the situation” on the Dengue front “is getting worse. At the moment it is not easy to identify other categories at risk priority for this offer”.