Vaccinations against Dengue begin tomorrow 20 February at the Inmi Spallanzani in Rome. “The vaccine – specifies the Institute – it is not for everyone but for specific populations at risk. It is indicated, in fact, in people who have already had a previous Dengue virus infection and are about to undertake a trip to endemic areas or in people who, regardless of the Dengue infection, will have to stay for long periods in highly endemic countries” The administration methods will be provided by the INMI in the next few days.

How the vaccine works

But is the vaccine effective? How long does the coverage last? Last year AIFA approved Takeda's one, the only one available in Italy. “The overall efficacy of the live attenuated vaccine against Dengue is 80% 12 months after the second dose. The efficacy against hospitalizations is 90% at 18 months. The long-term results, at four and a half years, have demonstrated an overall effectiveness of the vaccine of 61.2% in preventing the disease and 84.1% in preventing hospitalization. We are ready to collaborate with the institutions should there be a need to stock up on the vaccine, which today it is available in vaccination centers specialized in tropical diseases, subject to procurement by the regions, or in travel clinics specializing in travel diseases”, Alessandra Fionda, head of medical and regulatory management at Takeda Italia, tells Adnkronos Salute.

Takeda's Qdenga vaccine “was developed through 19 studies on 28 thousand patients residing in endemic and non-endemic areas for the disease. A very varied population. It can be administered to all subjects over 4 years of age – recalls Fionda – The vaccination protocol involves two subcutaneous doses, administered at least three months apart. Furthermore, and importantly, it can be administered regardless of HIV status, therefore also for those who have not had previous exposure to the virus and without the need to carry out a pre-vaccination test.”