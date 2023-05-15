Viruses had not been registered in Brazil for over 15 years; Fiocruz study mapped cases

The recent resurgence of serotype 3 of the dengue virus in Brazil – which has not caused epidemics in the country for more than 15 years– raised the alarm about the risk of a new epidemic of the disease caused by this viral serotype. A study of Fiocruz, coordinated by Fiocruz Amazônia and Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, presents the genetic characterization of the viruses referring to 4 cases of the infection registered this year, in Roraima, in the North Region, and in Paraná, in the South of the country. The circulation of a long-absent serotype worries specialists.

“In this study, we carried out the genetic characterization of cases of infection by serotype 3 of the dengue virus. It is an indication that we may again have, perhaps not now, but in the coming months or years, epidemics caused by this serotype”said virologist Felipe Naveca, head of the Emerging, Reemerging and Neglected Virus Surveillance Nucleus at Fiocruz Amazônia and researcher at the Laboratory of Arboviruses and Hemorrhagic Viruses at IOC/Fiocruz, which acts as a regional reference for dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, Zika and West Nile virus.

In order to quickly share information, the results of the analysis were published in a preprint article on the platform medRxiv, without the peer review process. The work was submitted for publication in a scientific journal. The research was carried out in partnership with the Lacens (Central Public Health Laboratories) in Roraima and Paraná, in addition to the participation of specialists from various research institutions.

According to Naveca, the analyzes indicate that the strain detected was introduced in the Americas from Asia, in the period from 2018 to 2020, probably in the Caribbean. “The serotype 3 strain that we detected is not the same that already circulated in the Americas and caused epidemics in Brazil in the early 2000s. Our results showed that there was a new introduction of genotype III of serotype 3 of the dengue virus in the Americas, coming from from Asia. This strain is circulating in Central America and has recently also infected people in the United States. Now, we have identified that it arrived in Brazil”declared Naveca.

Of the 4 cases analyzed, 3 refer to indigenous cases from Roraima, that is, they correspond to patients who were infected in the state and had no travel history. The case in Paraná was imported, diagnosed in a person coming from Suriname.

The cases were initially identified by the Lacens of Roraima and Paraná, respectively. “Since this is serotype 3, it was important for us to carry out this analysis together with the Lacens and several other research institutions that signed this result, including the Evandro Chagas Institute in Pará, a national reference for arboviruses, the [CDC] United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-Puerto Rico Unit and the Florida State Department of Health. It was teams from the CDC in Puerto Rico and the Florida Department of Health who identified the cases coming from Cuba and the US. Thus, this is a valid alert not only for Brazil, but for the entire region of the Americas. Bearing in mind that we are experiencing a large number of cases of arboviruses this year in Brazil, the detection of a new serotype of the dengue virus is not good news”warned.

The dengue virus has 4 serotypes. Infection by one of them generates immunity against the same serotype, but it is possible to contract dengue again if there is contact with a different serotype. The risk of an epidemic with the return of serotype 3 occurs because of the low immunity of the population, since few people have contracted this virus since the last epidemics recorded in the early 2000s. There is also the danger of severe dengue, which occurs with more frequently in people who have already had the disease and are infected again, by another serotype.

The research was supported by Fapeam (Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado do Amazonas); Amazonas Genomic Health Surveillance Network; Fiocruz Genomic Network; Amazon Innovation (Inova Fiocruz/Oswaldo Cruz Foundation); Decit (Department of Science and Technology) of the Ministry of Health; CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development) and Faperj (Foundation for Research Support of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

With information from Fiocruz.