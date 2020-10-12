This time the spread of fevers like dengue and malaria is more difficult than every year. Because the conditions are already very bad due to the corona virus and the risk of infection remains so high that people are afraid to go to the hospital for treatment of any minor disease. Know here, in what situations, if you have dengue fever and how you can treat a patient at home…

-If the patient has dengue fever less than 100 degrees or has the same fever, then you can give paracetamol to the patient for body pain relief. Keep in mind that if the patient has fever up to 100 degrees, then in this case you have to give a paracetamol to the patient every 6 hours.

-Paracetamol is a salt that you find in drugs like Crocin and Calpol. If you are giving any other medicines to the patient, then keep in mind that nothing is to be taken without doctor’s advice.

Dengue treatment at home

Do not take these medicines in dengue

– People often take medicines like aspirin, pneumoslide, Brufen and Combiflame to relieve fever, body aches and stretch of muscles. But in case of dengue, you have to stay away from these medicines completely and do not consume them at all without the advice of the doctor.

These things include eating to get rid of dengue

What to do if you have more than 100 fever?

-If the patient has dengue fever 102 or nearby, then put plain water bandages on the forehead of the patient. Do this until the body temperature of the patient decreases.

– Make a full arrangement of light and fresh air in the guest room. Ceiling fans or coolers can be kept on low speed so that there is no suffocation in the patient’s room.

– Must use mosquito nets on the beds of dengue patients. Also, other members of the house should adopt all possible methods to protect against mosquitoes. So that the mosquito cannot spread the disease to other family members after biting the patient.

Take full care of the patient’s personal hygiene. Change her clothes regularly and use lukewarm water to wash hands and feet or take a bath.

Dengue patient home care

Patient Food

– Whatever things a dengue patient wants to eat, give them to eat. Drink plenty of plain water, lemonade, milk, lassi, buttermilk and coconut water. There should be no shortage of water in the body.

– Keep in mind that 4 to 5 liters of liquid should be consumed every day in the patient’s body. With this, give something to the patient to eat and drink every 1 to 2 hours.

Note the condition of the patient’s urine. If the patient is passing urine once every 3 to 4 hours, it means that there is no question of danger. If the amount or frequency of urine is low then you should immediately focus on the liquid diet and talk to a doctor.

Give maximum liquid diet to a dengue patient

See a doctor immediately in these situations

– If the patient is having trouble breathing during or without fever. So the patient should be taken to the doctor immediately.

– Patient’s platelets should be checked. Many times the number of platelets of the patient starts decreasing even after 3 to 4 days of fever. In this case, contact the doctor immediately.

– For patients who have dengue for the first time, this fever is not as dangerous for those people, who are more at risk for those who have already had this fever. Because dengue makes the bones of the body hollow and weak. This fever may prove to be more fatal when it occurs a second time.

