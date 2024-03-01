The preparation of health systems in dealing with Dengue should also include for Italy “strong genomic surveillance” and “the tracing and identification of local chains of transmission of the virus”. These are some of the indications contained in a study, currently being accepted in 'Nature Microbiology', signed by Francesco Branda, Molecular Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome; Taishi Nakase, epidemiologist at Stanford University; Antonello Maruotti, statistician from Lumsa in Rome; Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology unit of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, and Marta Giovannetti of the Fundação Oswaldo Cruz of Minas Gerais (Brazil).

The study summarizes the Dengue infections reported in Italy in the last 8 years and proposes the objective of “improving the accessibility of information by the scientific community so that greater awareness can be generated related to the Dengue emergency in the country”. The work also explored the potential contribution of local climate change to dengue transmission in Italy.

“Dengue has a tropical mosquito as its vector, but our 'local' mosquito can also be a vector – Ciccozzi explains to Adnkronos – The risk we run is that what happened with Chikungunya will happen with Dengue, which it has adapted to our mosquito and today it is spread steadily in various areas. We must monitor to prevent outbreaks, also intervening where cases are reported with rapid disinfestation actions and the use of larvicides.”