Dengue, the “bone-breaking fever” is in Italy: 8 cases in Lombardy

New cases of Dengue have been identified in Lombardy. Two other native infections of the virus have been discovered in recent days in Castiglione d’Adda, in the Lodi area, where the authorities have screened citizens for the search for antibodies to the disease, which is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito better known as the tiger mosquito . In total, 8 cases have been detected in the area.

The screening was carried out in the Community House of Codogno which, according to the Ats, will also remain open from tomorrow, Monday 4 September, until Friday 8, from 8 to 10. Citizens of Castiglione d’Adda who want to participate in the screening but they cannot reach Codogno due to physical impediments, they can contact the Single Access Point of the Community House by telephone on 0377/465352 and book the collection at home.

Also known as bone-crushing fever due to the severe pain it manifests in the legs and joints, dengue is a mosquito-borne disease. It usually manifests itself with the onset of high fever within 5-6 days of the sting. It is accompanied by severe headaches, pain around and behind the eyes, severe pain in muscles and joints, nausea and vomiting, skin irritations which may appear over most of the body 3-4 days after the onset of fever. In children, typical symptoms are often absent. Dengue can also cause life-threatening hemorrhagic fever. It has a very low mortality rate, around 1 percent of cases, which however rises to 40 percent when the disease complicates into the hemorrhagic form. In about 75 percent of cases, the disease is asymptomatic and goes undetected.

Donors who have been to areas where dengue cases have been detected will not be able to donate blood for 28 days. Alternatively, the test known as “Denv Nat” must be taken to donate.

These areas, where even having been for a few hours is sufficient, include, in Italy, the provinces of Rome and that of Lodi. Abroad, the obligation to abstain concerns those who have been in the French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, in the overseas departments of Guadeloupe and French Guiana and in the communities of Saint Barthèlemy and Martinique.