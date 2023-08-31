Of Roger Corcella

The MSF project in Honduras. The Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector of the virus, is infected with the natural bacterium Wolbachia which reduces its transmission capacity. According to WHO, dengue is a pandemic threat. In October the vaccine in Italy

For the first time in Honduras, Doctors Without Borders (MSF)in collaboration with the Honduran Ministry of Health, the World Mosquito Program (WMP) and the National Autonomous University of Honduras, will use Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, infected in the laboratory with the natural bacterium Wolbachia which reduces the insect’s ability to transmit diseases deriving from arboviruses. It is an innovative method in the fight against dengue, zika and chikungunya

which has already proven effective in other countries with high rates of dengue.

Dengue, a pandemic-level threat Dengue is a major public health problem in Honduras and Central and South Americabut also poses a major threat to global health, with an incidence that has increased 30-fold in the past 50 years. Today more than half of the world’s population is at risk and it is expected that another billion people will be exposed to dengue fever

in the coming decades due to climate change. It is a widespread viral infection especially in urban areas of tropical countries and is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes causes fever, headache, body aches, and nausea. Severe cases require hospital treatment and the disease can be fatal.

Amid growing dengue epidemics around the world, 2023 could prove to be one of the worst years on record for the infection. The World Health Organization has stated that dengue is a threat to pandemic level



In Honduras, epidemics are becoming more severe with more than 10,000 cases of dengue each year, more than 9,200 cases in the capital alone in 2023.

In Honduras, epidemics are becoming more severe with more than 10,000 cases of dengue each year, more than 9,200 cases in the capital alone in 2023. “Emergency thresholds are reaching alarming levels and current prevention methods fail to protect people from dengue,” says Dr. Silvia Dallatomasina, MSF deputy director general in Mexico and Central America.

A vaccine approved by Fsa and Ema but uncertainties remain about coverage Despite its prevalence and the threat it poses, the existence of different types of viruses and how they cause immunity or complications mean that developing an effective vaccine has been notoriously difficult. A called three-dose vaccine has been approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency and in Italy will be available from October (only for travel abroad for now). But it’s not widely used for several reasons.

The cases of infection in Italy Here, dengue fever has so far occurred in sporadic cases and usually linked to travel to areas where it is endemic (79 those identified by the National surveillance system). On August 18 and 20, however, two confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lodi and Rome unrelated to travel to areas endemic for the infection and attention. «No alarms and worriesDengue is a very common infectious disease in endemic areas but with a very low risk of complications in non-endemic areas", recalled Emanuele Nicastri, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases with a high intensity of care of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases «Lazzaro Spallanzani». Attention, however, remains high.

Increasingly resistant mosquitoes and new weapons to fight them There are currently no specific treatments available and no vaccines have yet been produced that guarantee effective protection against infections. The use of outdated prevention methods has also led to mosquitoes becoming resistant to traditional techniques and pesticides. Through this new method developed by the WMP, Wolbachia is introduced in the laboratory into mosquito eggs which, once they become adults, are released in the intervention areas to reduce the spread of these diseases and ensure the transmission of the bacterium to subsequent generations of mosquitoes through mating with local species. Although this bacterium lives naturally in 50% of insectsincluding some mosquitoes, fruit flies, moths, dragonflies, and butterflies, is not naturally occurring in major carriers such as the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

«When mosquitoes are carriers of Wolbachia, this bacterium fights against viruses such as dengue, making it more difficult for mosquitoes to reproduce. This means that mosquitoes have a reduced ability to transmit the virus from humans thus reducing the prevalence of dengue fever in areas where Wolbachia has become established in local mosquitoes,” explains Claire Dorion, MSF Technical Advisor.

The natural antagonist method already successfully tested in 12 countries This method is safe for both humans and the environment it has been successfully applied in more than 12 countries, such as Australia, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, reaching about 10 million people. The results show that the transmission of the virus is significantly reduced in areas where the Wolbachia bacterium is maintained at a high level in the local mosquito population. MSF is working closely with local communities to plan, prepare and implement all the activities that will take place in the 50 neighborhoods of the El Manchén health district, where there are some of the highest rates of mosquito-borne diseases in Tegucigalpa, capital of the 'Honduras.

MSF teams consulted more than 10,000 community members in the area before starting activities. 97% of the people interviewed are in favor of the project and many are actively involved in the spread of mosquitoes. Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes will be released tests on the mosquito population will be carried out weekly for a period of six months and for the following three years to determine the percentage of those carriers of Wolbachia.

Future developments In 2024, additional vector control activities will be conducted in two other areas of the capital to reduce transmission into homes. «The first objective is r

reduce deaths and illnesses caused by dengue and other arboviruses. In the long term, we hope that these new methods can become sustainable solutions to prevent people from suffering from these diseases,” says MSF’s Dr Dallatomasina. “We have seen firsthand the challenges of implementing new public health strategies but now it’s time to change approach. Honduras is a concrete example of how MSF is adapting its response to climate change-sensitive diseases to best meet the needs of affected communities.”

MSF in Honduras Médecins Sans Frontières first intervened in Honduras in 1974 and since 1998 it has been carrying out projects to fight against dengue with patient care and disease transmission prevention activities in Tegucigalpa.