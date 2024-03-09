Almost a month after the first circular on Dengue of the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health – which raised the alert in ports and airports in Italy – a second circular early next week. The objective – according to what Adnkronos Salute understands – is one tightening of controls in ports and airports by Usmaf-Sasn personnel (Maritime, Air and Border Health Offices) to intensify mosquito hunting (Aedes aegypti) and prevent the vector of Dengue fever from entering Italy. Particular attention must therefore be paid to an increase in the disinfection of aircraft and ships, including cruise ships.

Among the hypotheses we are also working on testing of a rapid test at the airport for those arriving from risk areas.

In 2023, 362 cases of Dengue were recorded in Italy, 82 of which were indigenous. “In 2024, 48 confirmed cases of Dengue have been identified in the national territory, as of 21 February 2024, all imported. In light of the overview illustrated, I can only reiterate that the situation in Italy today is not alarming“, thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci responding in the Senate on February 22nd to a question on the topic of Dengue.