Countermand on Dengue: only secondary infection cases are not serious, but even those who become infected for the first time can become seriously ill. While Italy raises the alert level at airports, a study published in 'Nature Medicine' turns the spotlight on the disease and its symptoms. Analysis of severe dengue cases in a large group of children in India showed that more than half could be attributed to primary rather than secondary infection.

Over the past two decades, dengue infections have increased dramatically, particularly in India. With 4 serotypes of the virus, patients with this disease generally fall into two categories: those who become infected for the first time, known as primary infection sufferers, and those who become reinfected after previous exposure, known as primary infection sufferers. from secondary infections. Traditionally, only secondary infections were thought to pose significant risks, leading much of the vaccine development and treatment research to focus on this group. The new study conducted in India and based on a large sampling has shown, however, that not only secondary infections, but also primary ones can be serious and put patients' lives at risk. This finding suggests the need to reevaluate the understanding of Dengue and especially the strategies used to combat it.

“Dengue virus infection is a huge public health problem – underlines Anmol Chandele, head of the Icgeb-Emory Vaccine Program at the Icgeb in New Delhi and author of the study – many patients develop a serious disease which can sometimes be even fatal. However, much of the ongoing vaccine intervention research is based on the currently globally held belief that primary dengue infections are generally not dangerous. Our study calls into question this currently widespread belief.” the spotlight on primary infections.

This finding has important implications for the development and implementation of effective and safe vaccination strategies, not only in India. In Italy, says Alessandro Marcello, head of the ICGEB molecular virology laboratory which operates in the Science Park Area of ​​Trieste, “in 2023 we had the highest number of cases and indigenous transmissions of Dengue so far. Climate changes above all, but also the movements of people, are the main causes of movement in new areas. The study by Indian colleagues shows us the need to also protect our population from the first encounter with the virus.”