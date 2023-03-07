The number of dengue cases registered so far in the city of São Paulo has grown 47% compared to the same period last year and is already the highest since 2019 for the period, according to data from the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) referring to the first nine epidemiological weeks of the year (until March 4).

There were 938 confirmed infections in 2023, compared to 637 in the same period of 2022. The real number of cases must be even higher since, due to the delay in notifying infections by health services, the records of the last two weeks are usually incomplete. If the first four weeks of the year are analyzed, whose data are already more consolidated, the increase between one year and another was 110%.

Districts in the central region, west zone and north zone of São Paulo register the highest incidence rates so far. Barra Funda tops the list, with 42.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Pari (41.4), Tremembé (25.1), Perdizes (20.1) and Pinheiros (19.8). death from the disease has been recorded this year so far.

EPIDEMIC

Although the accumulated incidence coefficient for the year is still considered low, the scenario worries the City Hall and specialists as it indicates anticipation of the period of high cases and, consequently, a greater risk of an epidemic.

According to Luiz Artur Caldeira, coordinator of Health Surveillance, the agency’s technical team observed an advance in the increase in dengue cases, which traditionally occurs between March and May. The hypothesis is that, with a summer with high temperatures and high rainfall, the climatic conditions favored the reproduction of the Aedes aegypti mosquito even earlier.

“The indicators show us that the curve of cases registered in January and February should only be happening in March or April. It could just be an advance of the seasonality and, if we also have an advance of cold fronts, this seasonality will end sooner. However, if this prevails (intense heat and rain), we will have two more months in this scenario”, says Caldeira.

HISTORIC

The fact that the capital has not registered a major dengue epidemic since 2015 also helps to explain the rise in cases, according to virologist Maurício Nogueira, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of São José do Rio Preto. “Epidemics appear, on average, every three or four years. They usually come when the serotype or circulating strain of the virus changes, ”he explains. Between 2018 and 2019, a new strain of dengue serotype 2, associated with more severe conditions, entered Brazil and could lead to an increase in cases in some locations. “It has not reached large capitals, but when it does, it should cause major epidemics”, he says.

According to Caldeira, from Vigilance of the capital of São Paulo, so far more than 90% of dengue cases registered in the city are serotype 1, the most common in Brazil.

According to Caldeira, some measures have been taken since last year by the City Hall. For the first time, he says, the municipal administration has internalized the process of purchasing insecticide used in fumigation, doubled the number of equipment used to apply the product (nebulizers) and increased the number of public servants who work in actions to prevent and combat mosquitoes. . According to the secretariat, in 2023 more than 623,000 actions were carried out to prevent Aedes aegypti, including 209,231 house-to-house visits, 6,693 inspections of special properties and strategic points, and 378,847 actions to block breeding sites and nebulization, among other activities. .

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.