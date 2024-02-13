The Dengue emergency in Brazil and the global increase in cases have raised the alert in ports and airports in Italy. This is the objective of the circular 'Raising the alert level regarding the spread of dengue at Italian entry points', developed by Office 3 (Usmaf-Sans Coordination) of the Ministry of Health. “Due to the global increase in Dengue cases, at the disposal of the general director, Francesco Vaia, the Maritime, Air and Border Health Offices (Usmaf-Sasn) are invited to raise the level of alert and vigilance towards vectors coming from and goods imported from countries where the risk of contracting the disease is frequent and continuous or where Aedes aegypti is present”.

The circular – which Adnkronos Salute had the opportunity to view – recalls “that the International Health Regulations (Chapter IV – Special provisions for goods, containers and container loading areas and Annex 5 specific measures for vector-transmitted diseases) provide that the “The airport/port area and the surrounding 400 meters are kept free from sources of infection and contamination, therefore also rodents and insects”.

“As already foreseen by the circular of the Ministry of Health of 28 September 2017, and in compliance with the National Plan for prevention, surveillance and response to arbovirosis (Pna) 2020-2025, it recommends that Usmaf-Sasn carefully monitor – specifies the document – the disinsectation of aircraft (taking into consideration the provisions of the circulars of 25 March 2016; 27 July 2016; 19 August 2016, issued on the occasion of the Zika outbreak) and to evaluate – he concludes – the opportunity to issue orders for the carrying out of extraordinary interventions of surveillance of populations of vectors and other pests and disinfestation”.