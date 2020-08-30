The Laboratory of Microbiology of Padua (Italy) has reported a case of dengue in a 54-year-old person. In addition, it has been determined that it is a native case, since the patient had not recently traveled abroad.

As confirmed by the Prevention Department of the Veneto Region, it is believed that the disease was transmitted by a tiger mosquito that bit a relative who visited Indonesia in late July and that it would be patient zero.

“The patient manifested flu symptoms that began on August 16 and ended on August 20. Other family members who are currently in good health and they have not been hospitalized, they had the same symptoms, which lasted a few days “, reads the report of the experts.

The same document also emphasizes that “The dengue outbreak appears to be limited to a family level. Have started all planned disinfection interventions “.

Surveillance and tracking

This region has activated since 2010 a surveillance system called “summer fevers”. With this method, the aim is to identify early all possible cases of fever, both imported and indigenous.

Thus, there is a network made up of the Microbiology laboratories and the Infectious Diseases departments of the Hospital del Veneto, which has with the collaboration of doctors and pediatricians.