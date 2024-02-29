From 10 days it is possible to request a specialist visit for tropical diseases and the vaccine against Dengue at the Inmi Spallanzani in Rome

. “In the first days, many citizens arrived who wanted answers to questions or curiosities about a disease that is still seen as exotic. A positive fact, however, because it means that people want to get information from authoritative sources, then as the days went by, people arrived with previous infections or with long stays in endemic areas such as tourists, missionaries, multinational workers, embassy officials who had to travel to the Americas, especially South America where Dengue is becoming an emergency. We have reached 10 visits a day, with 70-80% vaccinations and we have also identified additional days to respond to everyone“. Adnkronos Salute takes stock Emanuele Nicastridirector of the high-intensity infectious diseases unit of theInmi Spallanzani of Rome.

THE criteria established by the WHO for anti-Degue vaccination “they include the recommendation for those who have already had an infection and for those who are planning a prolonged stay in countries where it is endemic – clarifies Nicastri – I have received many emails asking me for information on the vaccine, I remember that there are two doses apart 90 days. So for those who have to leave for a trip there is plenty of time to organize themselves.”

What about the scenario of the next few months for Dengue in Italy? “We were used to seeing peaks of the disease every 3-4 years, while today the situation is changing – replies Nicastri – Just look at what is happening in the Americas, where in the first months of 2024 1.5 million cases were recorded with a almost 200% more than in 2023. An impact on Europe is also inevitable – he warns – already in the first months of 2024. As reported in an information from the Minister of Health, 48 cases imported into Italy were recorded”.

“We have three scenarios ahead of us: the first, unfortunately the least likely, is that there will be no cases in Italy or few imported ones and therefore the cyclical nature we know will be respected; the second scenario is that of last year with sporadic introductions on which to build the level of attention by organizing training courses with family doctors, paediatricians of free choice and emergency room specialist doctors and by geolocating the cases as the Lazio Region, the Regional Epidemiology Service and the Roma 1 Local Health Authority have done to contain the outbreak in 2023. The third – he concludes – is clearly the heaviest and least probable, with more cases and indigenous focal points, but we are ready for this too. Furthermore, we have a vaccine available that works”.