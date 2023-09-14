Dengue in Lombardy should currently worry more than Covid. This was written in a post on Facebook by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on the latest bulletin from the Higher Institute of Health with native and imported cases.

“Other than Covid! We should worry more about the Dengue outbreak in Lombardy – he writes -. According to the latest data, in fact, 50 cases have been reported since the beginning of the year throughout Lombardy, the region with the highest incidence in Italy. In the last week alone, reports of infections have increased by 15.”

“Currently the cases of patients infected by tiger mosquito bites are 165 in all of Italy. Of these, 146 relate to patients who were infected while traveling abroad and 19 infected in our country, the so-called native cases. It needs to be put into practice disinfestation from tiger mosquitoes which can represent a danger to citizens – he states – Everything widely predicted by experts, had already happened in the south of France. Experts should be listened to more!”.

THE BULLETIN

Since the beginning of the year there have been 165, of which 19 are native. These are the numbers from the Higher Institute of Health. “Since the beginning of the year, 146 cases of Dengue imported from other countries have also been reported”, for a total of 165 native and imported infections. “The transmission of the Dengue virus in this season is supported by climatic conditions favorable to the proliferation of its vector, the Aedes albopictus mosquito (tiger mosquito), now present in much of Europe”, explains the ISS. “In 2023, as well as in Italy – notes the ISS – outbreaks of autochthonous Dengue were notified in France. In past years outbreaks of this type have been confirmed in several European countries including Croatia, France, Spain and Italy”.