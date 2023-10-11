Dengue cases continue to rise in Italy, which in total stand at 261 (they were 249 last week). Of these, the autochthonous cases, i.e. transmitted locally in Italy, rise to 49 (compared to the previous 42). They refer to three unconnected transmission episodes in the province of Lodi (28 confirmed cases), in the province of Latina (2 cases) and in the province of Rome (18 cases with exposures in different parts of the metropolitan city and 1 case in Anzio , for which investigations are underway to verify any epidemiological links). All cases, whose outcome is known, have recovered or are improving. This is what emerges from the Dengue fever bulletin updated on 10 October by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

Lombardy (86) and Lazio (60) are the regions with the most cases. The average age of patients is 36 years and 55% are male. However, it is noted that, compared to previous weeks, cases have emerged in other regions: Sicily (1), Marche (1), Liguria (1).