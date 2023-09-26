Dengue cases continue to rise, albeit slightly, in Italy. I am 36 confirmed cases, broadcast locally in Italy and notified on September 25th. Furthermore, since the beginning of the year, 200 cases of Dengue imported from other countries have been reported, for a total of 236. Lombardy (81) and Lazio (48) are the regions with the most cases. This is what emerges from the Dengue fever bulletin updated today by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). The average age of cases is 35.5 years and 54.6% are male. In the previous update there were 27 confirmed cases transmitted locally in Italy, for a total of 181.