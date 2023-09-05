Cases of Dengue are also growing in Italy. To date there are 81, the calculation from the beginning of the year, of which 13 in Lazio. “At the moment there are no other autochthonous cases of Dengue in Lazio. Surveillance is working” said the director of Inmi Spallanzani of Rome, Angelo Aliquò in taking stock of Dengue infections to Adnkronos Salute. The one against arbovirus disease is a commitment by the INMI that the new DG Aliquò relaunches. “We are very attentive to the collaboration with the Local Health Authorities, the zooprophylactic institutes and other research institutions but also with the Municipalities where the reclamations then take place”, he underlines. At the end of August, two patients were hospitalized for Dengue allo Spallanzani, who have never been in serious condition.

