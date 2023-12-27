After a record year, Dengue cases are rising again in Argentina. So much so that the Ministry of Health has issued an epidemiological alert in recent days on the risk of further spread of infections, asking for extreme caution and prevention measures to stem the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. “In the last four weeks an ascending epidemiological curve has been observed in the country”, reported the ministry according to local media reports, with an average of 591 cases per week, while in the previous 4 weeks the average number of reported infections had been of 232.

2023 had already been a difficult year: according to the latest official data updated to December 17, dengue cases reported in Argentina reached 135,676 with 68 deaths. 93% of the infections recorded were indigenous, that is, people became infected in the country and have no history of travel to other countries at risk. But in the last month this percentage has risen again, reaching 98%. It is in this context that the health authorities have called for an extreme commitment in terms of preventive measures, warning that “the co-circulation of multiple Dengue serotypes can increase the risk of severe forms of the disease”. Also worrying is the fact that in Argentina, for the first time, Dengue infections have been reported throughout the year, without stopping in the cold months. “The epidemic was mainly concentrated in the first half of the year, but had the particularity of having recorded – for the first time since the re-emergence of the disease – the continuity of viral transmission during the winter season, in particular in the north-eastern region of the country”, reads the text of the alert.

The national authorities, the Argentine media still report, have underlined that the increase in the potential risk of spreading cases is associated with the El Niño phenomenon, with “the abundance of rain and associated high temperatures” and with climate change, which is expresses itself in rising temperatures and recurring floods. Phenomena that “generate environmental conditions favorable to the proliferation of mosquitoes”. This is how “the presence of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes (vectors of this disease, as well as Zika and Chikungunya) was evident in geographical areas where they had not been found before”. As for the last few weeks, “the first indigenous cases were detected in the provinces of the central and northwestern regions, as well as an increase in the average number of cases”.

What is Dengue and how is it transmitted

“Of viral origin, dengue is caused by four very similar viruses (Den-1, Den-2, Den-3 and Den-4) and is transmitted to humans by mosquito bites which, in turn, bite a infected person. There is therefore no direct contagion between humans, even if humans are the main host of the virus. The virus circulates in the blood of the infected person for 2-7 days, and in this period the mosquito can pick it up and transmit it to others”, as explained on the EpiCentro website of the Higher Institute of Health.

Symptoms and diagnosis

“Normally the disease gives rise to fever within 5-6 days of the mosquito bite, even with very high temperatures. The fever is accompanied by sharp headaches, pain around and behind the eyes, severe muscle and joint pain , nausea and vomiting, skin irritation that may appear over most of the body 3-4 days after the onset of fever. Typical symptoms are often absent in children. Diagnosis is normally made based on symptoms, but may be more accurate with the search for the virus or specific antibodies in blood samples”.

Prevention and treatment

“The most effective preventive measure against dengue is to avoid coming into contact with the mosquitoes that carry the virus. Therefore, practices such as the use of repellents, adequate and protective clothing, mosquito nets and curtains become a priority. Given that mosquitoes are more active in the early hours of the morning, it is particularly important to use protection in this part of the day. To reduce the risk of dengue epidemics, the most effective means is the systematic and continuous fight against the mosquito that acts as a vector of the disease. This means eliminating all water stagnations near inhabited areas, and carry out actual disinfestation campaigns that reduce the Aedes population – explains EpiCentro – There is no specific treatment for dengue, and in most cases people recover completely in two weeks”.

WHO: record of 5.2 million cases and 5 thousand deaths in the world in 2023

The global incidence of dengue has increased significantly over the past 20 years, representing a substantial public health challenge. This is highlighted by the World Health Organization, which from 2000 to 2019 it documented a tenfold increase in reported cases worldwide, from 500,000 to 5.2 million. The WHO has assessed the risk at a global level as “high”, considering the growing transmission as well as the number of cases and deaths.

2019 marked an unprecedented peak, with infections spread across 129 countries. After a slight decline in cases between 2020-2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a lower reporting rate – continues the WHO – in 2023 an increase was observed globally, with multiple epidemics, which occurred in areas previously unaffected by Dengue. Since the beginning of the year, ongoing transmission, combined with an unexpected spike in dengue infections, has led to an all-time high of more than five million cases and more than 5,000 deaths reported in more than 80 countries. Nearly 80% of these cases, or 4.1 million, were reported in the Americas region. Autochthonous outbreaks of Dengue have been recorded in the European Region. Significant numbers but, the WHO specifies, probably underestimated since the majority of primary infections are asymptomatic and reporting of Dengue is not mandatory in many countries.

Several factors are associated with the increasing risk of the spread of the Dengue epidemic, including the change in the distribution of vectors (infected mosquitoes, mainly Aedes Aegypti and Aedes albopictus), the consequences of the El Nino phenomenon in 2023 and the climate change that it will bring to an increase in temperatures and high precipitation and humidity; the fragility of health systems during the Covid-19 pandemic; political and financial instability in countries facing complex humanitarian crises and high population movements. The weakness of surveillance systems in many affected countries – concludes the WHO – may have led to delays in reporting and response and failure to identify symptoms, contributing to an increase in the serious outcomes of dengue.