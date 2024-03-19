“Attention is needed regarding Dengue without creating alarmism. It must be said that the majority of cases resolve themselves and we also have a vaccine available that should be used in situations that can expose us to the risk of Dengue and for those who have already had the disease. All attention goes to the doctors in the area who are on the front line and who must be able to recognize the symptoms linked to Dengue. The family doctor must direct his attention towards pathologies that were once rare in Italy but which are now becoming more present in our latitudes. In some areas where the frequency of mosquitoes is higher, it is necessary to implement all preventive actions, from disinfestations to larvicides and repellents. But an accurate history of bites or the appearance of symptoms is also needed, because this step it is discriminating.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute the president of Simit infectious disease specialists, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, Roberto Parrella, on the sidelines of the event at the Ministry of Health in Rome 'The healthcare I would like – respiratory infections', promoted by Simit. In fact, the alarm continues from South America about the increase in dengue cases.