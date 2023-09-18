Dengue cases are rising in Italy. In the latest bulletin from the Istituto Superiore dei Sanità (ISS) there are a total of 165, with Lazio seeing infections rise to 28, and Lombardy already at 50. “We must take into account that Chikungunya, the West Nile and Dengue are endemic diseases also in Italy, an important health problem given that in some cases they can even be fatal diseases. So we are worried and the increase in Dengue cases, especially in Lazio and Rome, demonstrates how the movement of people with travel leads to the importation of infections because people arrive with the virus. Especially with Dengue, it is important for family doctors to monitor if patients have a high and strange fever, with severe pain and skin rashes. They must learn to recognize it.” Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

“Rome is a tourist destination – continues Andreoni – with millions of people passing through, so there is a high possibility that people carrying the virus will also arrive and give rise to the establishment of an indigenous outbreak which is very simple, given that the Aedes mosquito is also present here, it bites a person with Dengue and then transmits it to another person”. Could the arrival of autumn reverse the trend? “Without a doubt – replies the infectious disease specialist – these mosquitoes, compared to others, are sensitive to temperature changes”.

The Dengue virus disease has “a very important general impact, high fever, bone and joint pain and also a respiratory impact – warns Andreoni – To be sure of having Dengue you need a specific blood test, a diagnostic test reserved for qualified centers. But the strangeness of the disease must draw the attention of the family doctor. I understand that in the past this type of exotic diseases far from us were not explored in depth during university studies, but today they are here – warns the expert – and they will become increasingly common “.